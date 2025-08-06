Symbiox Investment & Trading Co standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.39% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.460.3119.573.230.090.010.090.010.070.01

