VIP Clothing standalone net profit rises 865.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.59% to Rs 65.45 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing rose 865.22% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.59% to Rs 65.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.65.4550.129.535.593.941.013.260.312.220.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News