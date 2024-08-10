S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.93% to Rs 245.31 croreNet profit of S P Apparels rose 20.40% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.93% to Rs 245.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 247.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales245.31247.62 -1 OPM %13.4514.53 -PBDT30.4034.27 -11 PBT20.6024.90 -17 NP18.0615.00 20
