Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Sales rise 11.32% to Rs 42.77 crore

Net Loss of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 42.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales42.7738.42 11 OPM %2.64-0.73 -PBDT0.74-0.63 LP PBT-0.18-1.48 88 NP-0.44-1.24 65

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

