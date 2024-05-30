Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 81.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 8.17 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 81.08% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.22% to Rs 4.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.01% to Rs 34.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

8.1710.6034.2235.65-2.3317.1712.5410.740.432.416.876.030.262.336.375.730.211.114.053.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News