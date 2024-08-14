Elitecon International reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 49.56 croreNet profit of Elitecon International reported to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 49.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs -0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales49.56-0.71 LP OPM %9.95266.20 -PBDT4.91-1.91 LP PBT4.46-2.57 LP NP4.54-2.54 LP
