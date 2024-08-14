Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.44% to Rs 0.61 crore

Net profit of Sarvottam Finvest declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 69.44% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.610.3619.6733.330.110.120.110.120.080.09

