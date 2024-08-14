Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 202.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 202.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Sales decline 5.79% to Rs 332.20 crore

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 202.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 102.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.79% to Rs 332.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 352.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales332.20352.62 -6 OPM %22.3338.68 -PBDT-141.10-20.04 -604 PBT-202.06-102.50 -97 NP-202.06-102.50 -97

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

