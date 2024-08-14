Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 180.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 212.82% to Rs 14.64 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 180.97% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 212.82% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.644.6879.7867.9511.523.1811.453.106.352.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp