Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 180.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 212.82% to Rs 14.64 croreNet profit of Elixir Capital rose 180.97% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 212.82% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.644.68 213 OPM %79.7867.95 -PBDT11.523.18 262 PBT11.453.10 269 NP6.352.26 181
