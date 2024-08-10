Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 143.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 170.50% to Rs 139.31 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 143.85% to Rs 47.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 170.50% to Rs 139.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.139.3151.5048.8366.6262.1431.9260.4730.6547.5519.50

