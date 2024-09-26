Emami arm incorporates Emami Neo-Herbals Intl in Bangladesh

Emami said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emami International FZE and Emami International Personal Care has incorporated Emami Neo-Herbals International in Bangladesh.

Emami International Personal Care is the wholly owned subsidiary of Emami International FZE.

The company has authorized capital of 1,00,00,000 BDT (Bangladesh Taka) divided into 10,00,000 ordinary shares of 10 BDT each.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has agreed to acquire 2,50,000 ordinary shares of 10 BDT each

The main objectives of the new subsidiary are to undertake activities relating to purchase, import, export, trade or otherwise deal in any raw materials, semi-finished products, finished product, merchandise of all types and kinds of ayurveda products, ayurveda medicinal products, herbal products and herbal medicinal products.