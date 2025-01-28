Emami gains as Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 279 cr

Emami added 2.63% to Rs 549.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 7.03% to Rs 278.98 crore on 5.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,049.48 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax increased by 9.13% YoY to Rs 301.35 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 276.13 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA declined 7.59% year on year to Rs 338.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 32.3% as compared to 31.6% registered in Q3 FY24.

Domestic business grew by 9% with a healthy volume growth of 6%. Key brands such as the Healthcare range and BoroPlus range delivered strong growth despite the challenges posed by delayed and mild winters. Meanwhile, Navratna and the Pain Management portfolio showcased remarkable resilience, achieving growth in the low single digits.

A&P (advertising and promotional) expenses stood at Rs 176 crore during the quarter, a 6% increase compared with Rs 165 crore in Q3 FY24. These expenses represent 16.7% of revenue.

On the distribution front, the companys organized channelsmodern trade, e-commerce, and institutional salescontinued their robust performance, now contributing 28.6% of the domestic business, an increase of 160 basis points in Q3. These channels demonstrated nearly double the growth rate compared to overall business, underscoring their critical role in driving business expansion.

On a 9-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 10.94% to Rs 640.57 crore on 5.93% rises in revenue from operations to Rs 2,846.14 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

Meanwhile, the board has declared the second interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the interim dividend is Tuesday, 4th February 2025.

Also Read

Harsha V. Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director at Emami, said, I am pleased to announce a healthy 9% growth in our core domestic business, driven by a healthy 6% increase in volume in Q3 FY25. This marks the second quarter with high single-digit growth, coupled with expansion in both gross margins and EBIDTA margins despite rising input costs across the sector.

Our targeted distribution strategies for new-age channels have played a vital role in driving success across the business. Strategic initiatives for Kesh King and male grooming, along with the expected revival of international business, position us confidently for sustained, robust growth going ahead. These results reaffirm our confidence in the positive outlook for FY25 and our steadfast commitment to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.

Mohan Goenka, vice chairman and whole-time director of Emami, said, FY25 is shaping up to be a promising year as we continue to deliver profit-driven growth, achieving improved margins across the board and outperforming industry benchmarks.

EBITDA increased by 8% during the quarter, with margins expanding by 70 basis points, underscoring our strong focus on operational excellence. The strategic rebranding of Fair and Handsome to Smart and Handsome, inspired by deep consumer insights coupled with strategic initiatives for skin care and haircare brands, offers significant growth potential.

Emami is one of Indias leading FMCG companies engaged in the manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products. With over 450 diverse products, Emamis portfolio includes trusted power brands like Navratna, BoroPlus, Fair & Handsome, Zandu Balm, Mentho Plus, and Kesh King.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News