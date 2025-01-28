Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI announces $5-bn forex swap, OMOs and VRR to inject liquidity

RBI announces $5-bn forex swap, OMOs and VRR to inject liquidity

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will purchase government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches and announced several other steps to inject liquidity into the banking system. As part of measures to manage liquidity conditions, the central bank also announced a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of six months to be held on January 31, 2025. To inject liquidity, RBI said open market operations (OMO) purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs 20,000 crore each will be held on January 30, February 13, and February 20.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

