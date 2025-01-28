ICICI Bank Ltd soars 2.55%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1259.25, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.89% in last one year as compared to a 5.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.97% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1259.25, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 23008.85. The Sensex is at 76156.05, up 1.05%. ICICI Bank Ltd has dropped around 2.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48064.65, up 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1259.8, up 2.51% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd is up 23.89% in last one year as compared to a 5.85% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.97% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

