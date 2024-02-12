Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 479.2, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock rose for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 21.57% down 0.62%. in NIFTY and a 17.07% up 82.72% in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 479.2, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.82% on the day, quoting at 21604.85. The Sensex is at 71007.67, down 0.82%.Emami Ltd has eased around 10.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53867.1, down 1.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

