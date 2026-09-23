Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 403.15, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% slide in NIFTY and a 16.57% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 403.15, up 3.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 23446.5. The Sensex is at 74918.25, up 0.52%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 0.6% in last one month.