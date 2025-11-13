Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.83% to Rs 9.17 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 35.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 52.83% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.176.00-262.81-58.00-40.89-17.16-41.22-17.51-35.54-13.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News