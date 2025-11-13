Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 42.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 79.19 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 42.93% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 79.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.79.1970.4116.6716.2612.2415.084.439.824.287.50

