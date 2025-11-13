Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 90.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.38% to Rs 3672.21 crore

Net profit of Kama Holdings rose 90.10% to Rs 197.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.38% to Rs 3672.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3451.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3672.213451.8621.5716.01733.06484.83521.48291.43197.02103.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News