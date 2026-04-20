Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 4.75%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.24%

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 0.81% over last one month compared to 11.11% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd lost 4.75% today to trade at Rs 47.7. The BSE Realty index is down 1.24% to quote at 6019.52. The index is up 11.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.47% and Lodha Developers Ltd lost 1.46% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 8.12 % over last one year compared to the 0.14% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Embassy Developments Ltd has lost 0.81% over last one month compared to 11.11% gain in BSE Realty index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42232 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 127.9 on 25 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 39.38 on 02 Apr 2026.