Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 606.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 606.31% to Rs 1530.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 216.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1025.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 926.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

