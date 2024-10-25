Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 606.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 606.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.76% to Rs 1025.81 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT rose 606.31% to Rs 1530.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 216.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.76% to Rs 1025.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 926.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1025.81926.16 11 OPM %63.9676.27 -PBDT383.65476.30 -19 PBT105.72240.35 -56 NP1530.36216.67 606

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Phillips gets his second to send IND on backfoot

AI child abuse images spreading, law enforcement racing to stop them

Ratan Tata's will: 'Unlimited' care for dog Tito, share for longtime butler

Godavari Biorefineries IPO closes today: 0.59x subscription, GMP up 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,500, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto, Cons, Oil drag around 2-3%

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story