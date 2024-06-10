Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 312.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Embassy Property Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 312.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 69.90 crore

Net profit of Embassy Property Developments Pvt reported to Rs 312.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 475.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 69.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 175.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 974.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.07% to Rs 543.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 249.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales69.9076.04 -8 543.07249.03 118 OPM %521.95-326.87 -160.76-6.28 - PBDT311.75-464.03 LP 208.43-939.40 LP PBT309.53-469.85 LP 182.68-969.01 LP NP312.40-475.24 LP 175.02-974.40 LP

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

