Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson Engineering hits the roof after securing Rs 126 crore contract from Guwahati Airport

Artson Engineering hits the roof after securing Rs 126 crore contract from Guwahati Airport

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Artson Engineering was locked 5% upper circuit at Rs 184.60 after the company announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 126.15 crore from Guwahati International Airport Limited.

The contract involves engineering and construction of ATF Fuel Farm and Hydrant System at Guwahati International Airport.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The aforementioned project has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement and construction company in the oil, gas and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialised in tankages, piping and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 9.96 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 15.12% YoY to Rs 24.87 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 29.30 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Artson Engineering hits the roof after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: Thermax, Sudarshan Chemical, Adani Ports, Wardwizard Innovations

L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon wins large order from IndianOil Adani Ventures

L&amp;T Energy Hydrocarbon bags orders from a prestigious client in Middle East

Nifty above 22,300; PSU Bank shares in demand

JSW Steel and Sphera win Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024

Kronox Lab Sciences jumps on debut

Railtel Corp rises on bagging work order worth Rs 81 crore

AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story