Artson Engineering hits the roof after securing Rs 126 crore contract from Guwahati Airport

Artson Engineering was locked 5% upper circuit at Rs 184.60 after the company announced that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 126.15 crore from Guwahati International Airport Limited.

The contract involves engineering and construction of ATF Fuel Farm and Hydrant System at Guwahati International Airport.

The aforementioned project has to be executed within a period of 18 months.

Artson Engineering is a design, engineering, procurement and construction company in the oil, gas and hydrocarbon processing industry. It is specialised in tankages, piping and other mechanical packages. The company is also engaged in structural fabrication works and has two manufacturing facilities, one each in Nashik and Nagpur.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 9.96 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 15.12% YoY to Rs 24.87 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 29.30 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

