Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel and Sphera win Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024

JSW Steel and Sphera win Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Steel and Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, were winners in the Environmental Impact, ESG Metrics and Reporting category of the Verdantix EHS Innovation Excellence Awards EMEA 2024.

This recognition is for exemplary work in environmental impact, ESG metrics and reporting for JSW Steel through its use of Sphera's software and data solutions to drive enhanced disclosures and decision-making. The award program identifies organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and leadership in advancing EHS, sustainability, and operational excellence, and the winners were announced at the Verdantix Sustainability & EHS Summit Europe. Sphera and JSW Steel were selected by a panel of independent experts for their integrated approach to sustainability data management that enabled JSW Steel to improve data quality, accuracy and timeliness by utilizing SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability Software and Sphera's Managed LCA Content Database.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JSW Steel launches Magnesium-Aluminium alloy coated steel product - JSW Magsure

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

JSW Steel Q4 PAT drops 65% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.30/ share

Metal stocks rise

JSW Energy achieves significant progress towards becoming a Energy products and Services company

AXISCADES commences delivery of Man Portable Counter Drone System to Indian Army

Borosil Renewables OKs raising Rs 450 cr via rights issue

Telecom shares gain

Power shares gain

Utilties stocks rise

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story