Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 64.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 2116.25 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 64.07% to Rs 188.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 2116.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1771.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 681.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 498.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 7896.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6658.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2116.251771.36 19 7896.006658.25 19 OPM %19.0217.58 -18.6718.47 - PBDT367.83257.61 43 1365.861049.57 30 PBT270.99167.04 62 981.73737.16 33 NP188.96115.17 64 681.33498.18 37

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

