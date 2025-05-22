Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 64.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.47% to Rs 2116.25 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 64.07% to Rs 188.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.47% to Rs 2116.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1771.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 681.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 498.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.59% to Rs 7896.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6658.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2116.251771.367896.006658.2519.0217.5818.6718.47367.83257.611365.861049.57270.99167.04981.73737.16188.96115.17681.33498.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News