Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.02% to Rs 587.18 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 52.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 129.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.02% to Rs 587.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 431.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 137.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 93.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 2110.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1785.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

587.18431.702110.971785.1114.255.8712.554.8787.4926.91279.1595.8157.80-0.25154.59-27.3552.97-129.31137.52-93.76

