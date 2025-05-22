Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 41.93 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 171.43% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.21% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 162.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.9339.12 7 162.55167.63 -3 OPM %14.4313.32 -13.8415.09 - PBDT4.593.33 38 16.5019.29 -14 PBT2.561.33 92 8.3811.47 -27 NP1.900.70 171 6.067.79 -22

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

