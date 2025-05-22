Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 41.93 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings rose 171.43% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 41.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.21% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.03% to Rs 162.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

41.9339.12162.55167.6314.4313.3213.8415.094.593.3316.5019.292.561.338.3811.471.900.706.067.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News