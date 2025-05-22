Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.38% to Rs 1092.35 crore

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 13.75% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 1092.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 892.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.94% to Rs 164.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 3897.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3483.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1092.35892.623897.103483.857.757.427.988.1071.3859.66265.82217.7157.0950.26220.88182.4241.9436.87164.83131.93

