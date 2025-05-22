Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 83.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 83.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 610.66 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 83.08% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 610.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.17% to Rs 32.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 2290.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2292.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales610.66598.10 2 2290.122292.11 0 OPM %9.457.23 -7.197.26 - PBDT51.4136.26 42 133.19131.88 1 PBT30.4615.39 98 49.0647.55 3 NP20.5611.23 83 32.9132.21 2

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

