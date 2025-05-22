Jay Bharat Maruti consolidated net profit rises 83.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.10% to Rs 610.66 crore

Net profit of Jay Bharat Maruti rose 83.08% to Rs 20.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 610.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 598.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.17% to Rs 32.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.09% to Rs 2290.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2292.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

610.66598.102290.122292.119.457.237.197.2651.4136.26133.19131.8830.4615.3949.0647.5520.5611.2332.9132.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News