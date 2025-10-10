Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Kadu unit clears USFDA inspection

Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Kadu unit clears USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted surveillance inspection of Company's manufacturing facility located at Survey No. 485 (New), 160/P1 (Old), Kadu, Taluka - Lakhtar, District- Surendranagar, Gujarat - 382775, from 06 October 2025 to 10 October 2025. The inspection is concluded without any observation.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

