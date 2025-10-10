Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 26.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) standalone net profit rises 26.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 26.29% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.8318.48 2 OPM %33.4033.55 -PBDT6.626.32 5 PBT6.095.73 6 NP5.384.26 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Expenditure on Minimum Support Prices tripled over last decade

KP Group signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.'s Energy & Petrochemicals Dept.

Indosolar standalone net profit rises 388.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 17.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; realty shares rally

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story