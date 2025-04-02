Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

To launch an advance skincare solution 'PRX-PLUS' in India

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, announced an exclusive in-licensing agreement with WiQo, an innovative Italian derma-cosmetic and medical device company specialised in scientifically validated products. The strategic partnership grants Emcutix the rights to import, promote, distribute and sell WiQo's ground breaking product PRX-PLUS in India. The collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of non-invasive skin treatments in the region.

PRX-PLUS has a unique product feature with its deep-impacting formula that instantly tightens the skin, offering a non-invasive, pain-free alternative to traditional aesthetic treatments for those seeking effective results with convenience.

Sathya Narayanan, CEO - Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals commented, "At Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, our vision is to bring innovative and high-quality dermatology solutions to the Indian market. Our collaboration with WiQo marks a significant step toward fulfilling this commitment, introducing PRX-PLUS, a unique and advanced skincare solution. With the strong marketing expertise of Emcutix, we are confident that PRX-PLUS will set new benchmarks in dermatological care, making cutting-edge skincare more accessible to consumers across India."

