Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Image
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To launch an advance skincare solution 'PRX-PLUS' in India

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, announced an exclusive in-licensing agreement with WiQo, an innovative Italian derma-cosmetic and medical device company specialised in scientifically validated products. The strategic partnership grants Emcutix the rights to import, promote, distribute and sell WiQo's ground breaking product PRX-PLUS in India. The collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of non-invasive skin treatments in the region.

PRX-PLUS has a unique product feature with its deep-impacting formula that instantly tightens the skin, offering a non-invasive, pain-free alternative to traditional aesthetic treatments for those seeking effective results with convenience.

Sathya Narayanan, CEO - Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals commented, "At Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, our vision is to bring innovative and high-quality dermatology solutions to the Indian market. Our collaboration with WiQo marks a significant step toward fulfilling this commitment, introducing PRX-PLUS, a unique and advanced skincare solution. With the strong marketing expertise of Emcutix, we are confident that PRX-PLUS will set new benchmarks in dermatological care, making cutting-edge skincare more accessible to consumers across India."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting wins order of Rs 240 cr

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

BEL corrects 8% in two session as order inflows miss FY25 target

Power Grid emerges as successful bidder for inter-state transmission project in Madhya Pradesh

Barometers trade with modest gains; realty shares advance

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story