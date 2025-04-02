Maruti Suzuki to hike car prices from April 8

The car major will raise car prices across popular models due to rising costs and regulatory changes.

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price hike across select models starting 8 April 2025, citing rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes, and feature enhancements. The company stated that while efforts were made to optimize costs, a portion of the increased expenses had to be passed on to consumers.

The price increase varies by model, with the Grand Vitara seeing the highest hike of up to Rs 62,000. Other models such as the Eeco, Wagon-R, Ertiga, and XL6 will witness price increases of up to Rs 22,500, Rs 14,000, Rs 12,500, and Rs 12,500, respectively. The Dzire Tour S and Fronx will see smaller hikes of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,500, respectively.

The price adjustments will be reflected in ex-showroom prices nationwide.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 2.09% today to settle at Rs 11715.05.

