AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

AWL Agri Business (formerly known as Adani Wilmar) announced the addition of Fortune Cake Premix to its flourishing product basket for B2B & HoReCa segments. Building on the trusted Fortune brand, Fortune Cake Premix will be available in three variants - Classic Vanilla, Premium Vanilla, and Premium Chocolate, providing a versatile base for creating exceptional cakes.

Mukesh Mishra, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, AWL Agri Business said, For years, AWL Agri Business Limited has been a trusted supplier to the B2B and HoReCa segment, delivering quality ingredients that professionals rely on. The Fortune Cake Premix is a natural extension of this commitment. We've listened to our partners and developed a product that addresses their need for consistency, efficiency, and versatility in the baking process. It leverages the trust and quality associated with the Fortune brand.

By targeting a broad spectrum of culinary experts, we are significantly expanding our consumer base. We believe that premix segment is still under-penetrated with significant scope for growth and disruption. We are confident that our new product will elevate our positioning in the Food FMCG category. Mukesh Mishra further added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News