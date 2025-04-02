Tata Motors' domestic sales stay steady at 90,500 units in March

The auto major announced that its domestic sales stood at 90,500 units in March 2025, down 0.35%, compared with 90,822 units sold in March 2024.

The total domestic sales increased 17.18% last month compared with 77,232 units in February 2025.

The auto majors sales in the domestic & international market for Q4 FY25 stood at 252,642 units, down 4.7%, compared to 265,090 units sold during Q4 FY24.

The companys domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) increased 1.79% to 51,551 units in Q4 FY25 as against 50,643 units sold in Q4 FY24. Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV stood at 53,995 units in Q4 FY25, up 3.47% as against 52,186 uints sold in Q4 FY24.

Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors, said, FY25 ended on a positive note for Commercial Vehicles industry, post the YoY demand decline witnessed earlier. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles navigated the headwinds effectively, to record wholesales of 376,903 units, outpacing industry growth in trucks and commercial passenger carriers, thereby strengthening its Vahan registration market share. Reinforcing our commitment to green, future-ready technologies, we launched India's first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials, while our ebus fleet collectively covered over 30 crore km nationwide.

Looking ahead to FY26, we anticipate sustained growth despite global headwinds. Demand is expected to rise, driven by higher fleet utilization, financial support from rate cuts, lower crude oil prices, and a renewed focus on large-scale infrastructure projects. At the same time, we remain mindful of the potential impact of new regulations mandating truck cabin air conditioning on vehicle prices. We will continue to closely monitor government infrastructure spending and growth across key end-use segments. With an expansive product portfolio, smart digital solutions and new nameplate launches on the anvil, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is well-positioned to leverage market opportunities and maintain its growth trajectory.

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 6% to 146,999 units in Q4 FY25 as compared with 155,651 units sold in Q4 FY24.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, Passenger vehicle sales is expected to reach 4.3 million units in FY25, reflecting a modest 2% growth. SUVs continued to dominate the market with double digit growth and accounted for ~55% of new car sales. Preference for emission-friendly CNG vehicles surged by ~35%, and EVs showed renewed promise, with more industry participants enhancing customer choices and strengthening the ecosystem.

We achieved two key milestones in FY25, as we surpassed 6 million cumulative sales for PVs, and 200,000 cumulative sales for EVs. Looking ahead, overall demand growth will be shaped by macroeconomic factors such as consumption growth, inflation, infrastructure spending and global geopolitics. However, industry momentum is expected to be driven by continued innovation in line with evolving customer preferences. SUVs, CNG, and EVs will remain key growth drivers, fueling the industry's expansion. With a strategically aligned product portfolio, supported by new nameplate launches and our multi-powertrain strategy, Tata Motors is well positioned to seize market opportunities and sustain its momentum.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.4% to Rs 5,451 crore on 2.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1,12,833 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.09% to Rs 672 on the BSE.

