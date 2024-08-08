Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3979.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.62% to Rs 80.92 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services rose 3979.41% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.62% to Rs 80.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.80.9246.3417.38-12.0019.731.1117.11-0.8713.870.34

