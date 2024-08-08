Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 3979.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales rise 74.62% to Rs 80.92 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services rose 3979.41% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.62% to Rs 80.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales80.9246.34 75 OPM %17.38-12.00 -PBDT19.731.11 1677 PBT17.11-0.87 LP NP13.870.34 3979

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

