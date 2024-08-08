Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Sales decline 10.95% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries declined 29.41% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.95% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.456.12 -11 OPM %99.2798.04 -PBDT0.630.94 -33 PBT0.630.94 -33 NP0.480.68 -29

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

