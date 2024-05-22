Empire Industries standalone net profit declines 7.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.42% to Rs 152.01 croreNet profit of Empire Industries declined 7.15% to Rs 12.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.42% to Rs 152.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 37.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.09% to Rs 606.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 681.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News