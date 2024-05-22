Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 70.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 70.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.58% to Rs 70.65 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Metals declined 70.07% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 70.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.53% to Rs 13.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.28% to Rs 305.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 408.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.6580.82 -13 305.17408.43 -25 OPM %3.759.70 -6.509.82 - PBDT2.948.26 -64 21.0042.55 -51 PBT2.317.82 -70 18.9741.01 -54 NP1.735.78 -70 13.8329.76 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 77.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Novartis India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Supreme Court slams ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

D B Corp consolidated net profit rises 198.64% in the March 2024 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with decent gains; European stocks decline

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story