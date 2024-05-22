Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 42.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.74% to Rs 54.09 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 42.77% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.74% to Rs 54.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.11% to Rs 8.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.55% to Rs 187.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

54.0939.27187.92130.005.364.535.235.543.262.3111.458.083.202.2411.227.862.371.668.356.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News