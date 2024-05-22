Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 42.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Swiss Military Consumer Goods consolidated net profit rises 42.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 37.74% to Rs 54.09 crore

Net profit of Swiss Military Consumer Goods rose 42.77% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.74% to Rs 54.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.11% to Rs 8.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.55% to Rs 187.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.0939.27 38 187.92130.00 45 OPM %5.364.53 -5.235.54 - PBDT3.262.31 41 11.458.08 42 PBT3.202.24 43 11.227.86 43 NP2.371.66 43 8.356.18 35

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

