BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 30.78% to Rs 597.63 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 4.98% to Rs 23.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.78% to Rs 597.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 456.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.22% to Rs 90.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 2129.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1818.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales597.63456.96 31 2129.191818.33 17 OPM %8.4310.34 -8.996.80 - PBDT44.9940.53 11 166.18110.44 50 PBT34.8733.24 5 130.1985.49 52 NP23.1024.31 -5 90.3066.29 36

First Published: May 22 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

