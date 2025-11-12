Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 184.53 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 31.98% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 184.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 146.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.184.53146.1032.5529.0369.6251.1059.5442.2143.3332.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News