Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 4293.94% to Rs 87.00 crore

Net profit of Empower India reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4293.94% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4218.75% to Rs 6.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1100.31% to Rs 116.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales87.001.98 4294 116.799.73 1100 OPM %-0.721.01 -3.241.95 - PBDT2.600.04 6400 7.010.20 3405 PBT2.600.04 6400 7.010.20 3405 NP2.50-0.01 LP 6.910.16 4219

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

