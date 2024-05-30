Empower India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4293.94% to Rs 87.00 crore

Net profit of Empower India reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4293.94% to Rs 87.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4218.75% to Rs 6.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1100.31% to Rs 116.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

87.001.98116.799.73-0.721.013.241.952.600.047.010.202.600.047.010.202.50-0.016.910.16

