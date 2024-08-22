Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ind-Agiv Commerce reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 86.51% to Rs 2.35 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Agiv Commerce reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 86.51% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.351.26 87 OPM %-5.96-9.52 -PBDT-0.67-0.61 -10 PBT-0.68-0.61 -11 NP-0.75-0.68 -10

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

