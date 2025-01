EMS consolidated net profit rises 35.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 245.29 crore

Net profit of EMS rose 35.28% to Rs 50.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 245.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 199.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.245.29199.5628.9823.4772.3651.8969.7950.5450.5037.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News