EMS emerges as lowest bidder for UP Jal Nigam project

EMS has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project awarded by UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for the construction of various components under the sewerage and sewage treatment scheme in Zone-1, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The order is valued at Rs 183.81 crore and is to be executed within 24 months.

EMS is a multidisciplinary EPC company headquartered in Delhi that specializes in providing turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal. EMS provides complete, single-source services from engineering and design to construction and installation of water, wastewater, and domestic waste treatment facilities.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.7% to Rs 46.60 crore on an 8.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 265.83 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.