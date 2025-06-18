Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems rises after securing multiple orders worth Rs 29 crore

DCX Systems rises after securing multiple orders worth Rs 29 crore

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
DCX Systems rose 1.74% to Rs 301.05 after the company announced that it had received multiple orders from ELTA Systems Israel, Elbit Systems Israel, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Israel, and domestic customers, aggregating to Rs 28.59 crore.

The orders include the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian defence manufacturers, engaged in the production and supply of electronic systems, subsystems, and cable & wire harness assemblies for reputed domestic and international customers.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 37.2% to Rs 20.70 crore on a 26.3% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 549.96 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

