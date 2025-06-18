Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge inks pact with French firm to supply Male-class AAROK UAV

Bharat Forge inks pact with French firm to supply Male-class AAROK UAV

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Forge said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French aerospace company Turgis Gaillard to jointly offer the AAROK unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in alignment with the requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence.

AAROK is a MALE-class UAV developed to offer the best available technology at the lowest acquisition and deployment cost. Flying at high altitude and for long periods, it performs longrange surveillance missions. Its electromagnetic sensors and radar enable it to monitor the enemy while remaining stand of from the threats.

AAROK is permanently connected to command and control systems and other military assets, transmitting the information needed to establish an up-to-date tactical situation, the company said.

With a payload of over 1.5 tonne of weapons fired from a safe distance, AAROK also supports multi-domain operations by striking far behind enemy lines, disrupting enemy defences and neutralising their surface-to-air defence systems, it added.

"Flying for more than 25 hours, AAROK will finally reinforce India's assertion of sovereignty over its territorial waters by detecting incursions and monitoring ongoing activities," it said.

Bharat Forge said it will establish an AAROK production line on site. "With AAROK, Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge are offering the Indian armed forces an advanced, robust and scalable MALE UAV designed to act as a force multiplier in a connected battlefield," it added.

Bharat Forge manufactures an extensive array of critical and safety components for several sectors, including automobiles (across commercial & passenger vehicles), oil & gas, aerospace, locomotives, marine, energy (across renewable and non-renewable sources), construction, mining, and general engineering.

The forging company reported a 19.52% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 282 crore in Q4 FY25, despite a 7.48% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 3,852.60 crore.

Shares of Bharat Forge rose 0.62% to Rs 1,307.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCX Systems rises after securing multiple orders worth Rs 29 crore

Wall Street Slips on Geopolitical Tensions, Weak Retail Data and Sector Losses

Glenmark pharma's US facility receives five observations after USFDA GMP inspection

Manba Finance board to mull fund raising proposal via debt route on June 20

Tanla Platforms Ltd Falls 1.93%

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story