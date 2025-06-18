Bharat Forge inks pact with French firm to supply Male-class AAROK UAV

Bharat Forge said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with French aerospace company Turgis Gaillard to jointly offer the AAROK unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in alignment with the requirements of the Indian Ministry of Defence.

AAROK is a MALE-class UAV developed to offer the best available technology at the lowest acquisition and deployment cost. Flying at high altitude and for long periods, it performs longrange surveillance missions. Its electromagnetic sensors and radar enable it to monitor the enemy while remaining stand of from the threats.

AAROK is permanently connected to command and control systems and other military assets, transmitting the information needed to establish an up-to-date tactical situation, the company said.

With a payload of over 1.5 tonne of weapons fired from a safe distance, AAROK also supports multi-domain operations by striking far behind enemy lines, disrupting enemy defences and neutralising their surface-to-air defence systems, it added. "Flying for more than 25 hours, AAROK will finally reinforce India's assertion of sovereignty over its territorial waters by detecting incursions and monitoring ongoing activities," it said. Bharat Forge said it will establish an AAROK production line on site. "With AAROK, Turgis Gaillard and Bharat Forge are offering the Indian armed forces an advanced, robust and scalable MALE UAV designed to act as a force multiplier in a connected battlefield," it added.