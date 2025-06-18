Heranba Inds slips after CFO resigns

Heranba Industries shed 1.01% to Rs 290 after the company said that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personal (KMP), Rajkumar Bafna, has resigned with with effect from closing business hours of 30 June 2025.

Rajkumar Bafna has resigned from his position to pursue new opportunities and challenges.

Heranba Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and public health products for pest control.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 41.49 crore in Q4 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 29.8% year on year to Rs 334.77 crore in Q4 FY25.