Benchmarks trade near flat line; auto stocks gear up

The key domestic indices continued to trade with small gains in morning trade, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Geopolitical developments are expected to continue influencing the market direction, as investors will closely monitor crude oil prices, developments from the G7 summit and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark.

Auto shares staged a rebound after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 33.95 points or 0.04% to 81,626.51. The Nifty 50 index rose 26.75 points or 0.11% to 24,881.35.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.20%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,945 shares rose and 1,505 shares fell. A total of 237 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index jumped 1.39% to 23,549.35. The index declined 0.60% in the previous trading session. Maruti Suzuki India (up 2.14%), Eicher Motors (up 2.13%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.97%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.58%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.47%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.29%), Bosch (up 0.85%), Bharat Forge (up 0.75%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 0.6%) and Tata Motors (up 0.53%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: Manba Finance added 1.05% after the NBFC said that its board will meet on Friday, 20 June 2025, to consider a proposal for issuing debt securities amounting to Rs 200 crore. EMS rose 0.90%. The company has secured the lowest bidder status by UP Jal Nigam (Urban) for construction of various components for sewerage and sewage treatment scheme zone-1 Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The order is worth Rs 183.81 crore. Sanghvi Movers shed 0.56%. The company informed that Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved the change of name of wholly owned subsidiary company from Samo Renewables to Sangreen SioRenew with effect from 17 June 2025.